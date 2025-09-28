Nielsen ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Nielsenのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in IndiaはSoftware Engineerのyearあたり₹1.72MからPrincipal Software Engineerのyearあたり₹6.7Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹2.27Mです。 Nielsenの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/28/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Software Engineer
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.02M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***