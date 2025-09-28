Nielsen プロダクトマネージャー 給与

Nielsenのプロダクトマネージャー報酬 in United StatesはSenior Product Managerのyearあたり$173KからDirectorのyearあたり$189Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$174Kです。 Nielsenの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/28/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$173K
$155K
$0
$17.5K
Director
$189K
$164K
$0
$24.6K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
