Nielsen
  • 給与
  • プロダクトマネージャー

  • 全プロダクトマネージャー給与

Nielsen プロダクトマネージャー 給与

Nielsenのプロダクトマネージャー報酬 in United StatesはSenior Product Managerのyearあたり$173KからDirectorのyearあたり$189Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$174Kです。 Nielsenの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/28/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$173K
$155K
$0
$17.5K
Director
$189K
$164K
$0
$24.6K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
インターンシップ給与

キャリアレベルとは Nielsen?

よくある質問

Nielsen in United Statesのプロダクトマネージャーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$195,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Nielsenのプロダクトマネージャー職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$171,000です。

