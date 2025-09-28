Nielsen データサイエンティスト 給与

Nielsenのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in United StatesはData Scientistのyearあたり$111KからSenior Data Scientistのyearあたり$122Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$115Kです。 Nielsenの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/28/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Data Scientist
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.7K
Senior Data Scientist
$122K
$122K
$0
$0
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
