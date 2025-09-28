NICE プロダクトマネージャー 給与

NICEのプロダクトマネージャー報酬 in IsraelはProduct Managerでyearあたり₪119Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in Israelパッケージ総額は₪112Kです。 NICEの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/28/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Associate Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Product Manager
₪119K
₪112K
₪0
₪7.1K
Senior Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Lead Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***