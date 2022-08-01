企業一覧
    NEWMEDIA.COM is a global leader, full-service digital agency. We are measured by our performance for our clients. Recent accolades include:Clutch - Global Top 1% Digital Agency 2020UpCity - Top 1% Award of Excellence Digital Agency 2020Inc. 5000 – Fastest-Growing Digital Agencies - 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019We're a true coast-to-coast agency, a national player with offices in 8 major metros: New York, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston and Los Angeles, with 28 satellite offices in cities all over the USA (and Canada). We work with major brands as well as plenty of smaller companies and startups. We offer reliable digital marketing that actually generates revenue for our clients and builds their businesses and their brands, and we can even back our services up with performance guarantees.We also work on a white label basis, with advertising and marketing agencies to provide dependable, high-quality development services for their clients.We're a team of marketers, designers, content creators, campaign managers, usability experts and SEO aces ready to make you a beautiful website functional across any digital platform -- desktop, mobile, tablet and more.That’s not all. We’ll also design your website to be highly functional and user friendly for both your clients and in-house managers. In short, there is no technical challenge we cannot overcome. In fact, that's our bread and butter. We can work with your team to develop major websites with complex requirements and extensive third-party integrations, and we'll do so with a collaborative attitude.

    http://www.newmedia.com
    ウェブサイト
    1996
    設立年
    45
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

