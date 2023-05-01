企業一覧
New Fortress Energy
    • 会社概要

    New Fortress Energy is a gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services globally. It operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships, engaging in natural gas procurement, liquefaction, shipping, logistics, facilities, and conversion. The company offers floating storage and regasification units, LNG carriers, and operates LNG storage and regasification facilities in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Mexico, and Miami. It was founded in 1998 and is based in New York.

    newfortressenergy.com
    ウェブサイト
    2014
    設立年
    671
    従業員数
    $1B-$10B
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

