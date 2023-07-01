企業一覧
New England Vascular Access
トップインサイト
  • New England Vascular Accessについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    NEVA is a company that specializes in vascular access device placement, particularly midline and peripherally inserted central catheters. They also offer internal jugular access for renal patients. NEVA stands out for their expertise and commitment to high-quality care. They provide various options for access, ensuring patients receive the appropriate device at the right time, resulting in minimal complications. Timely insertion of vascular devices in challenging cases reduces treatment delays and speeds up discharge. In long-term care, NEVA's services prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, prioritizing keeping residents in their facility.

    https://NEVascularAccess.com
    ウェブサイト
    2017
    設立年
    31
    従業員数
    $1M-$10M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

