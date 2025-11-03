Mphasis ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Mphasisのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in IndiaはL1のyearあたり₹394KからL5のyearあたり₹2.11Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹1.46Mです。 Mphasisの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/3/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L1
₹394K
₹394K
₹0
₹0
L2
₹579K
₹579K
₹0
₹0
L3
₹689K
₹686K
₹0
₹2.8K
L4
₹1.53M
₹1.51M
₹0
₹14.8K
