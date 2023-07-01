企業一覧
MolyWorks
    MolyWorks Materials Corp is a California-based company that specializes in developing the circular economy for metal. They invented "The Greyhound System," a metal recycling system that can produce AM grade powder from various metal waste streams. The company's Greyhounds are available for customers to order and utilize at their own sites, creating a circular economy. MolyWorks has produced 21 metals for AM, which are used in land, air, sea, and space applications. NASA has recognized them as the only commercial company capable of producing this material.

    molyworks.co
    2015
    31
    $1M-$10M
