企業一覧
Moderna
Moderna 給与

Modernaの給与は下位のアカウンタントの年間総報酬$40,899から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$351,832の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Moderna. 最終更新日： 10/19/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $180K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $260K
データサイエンティスト
Median $110K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
バイオメディカルエンジニア
Median $98K
アカウンタント
$40.9K
ケミカルエンジニア
$140K
データアナリスト
$72.6K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$256K
ヒューマンリソース
$241K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$279K
メカニカルエンジニア
$166K
プロダクトデザイナー
$336K
プログラムマネージャー
$332K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$245K
レギュラトリーアフェアーズ
$312K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$352K
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
Options

Modernaでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

よくある質問

Modernaで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$351,832です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Modernaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$243,210です。

