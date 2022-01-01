企業一覧
Mixpanel
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請

Mixpanel 給与

Mixpanelの給与は下位のマネジメントコンサルタントの年間総報酬$41,790から上位のプロダクトデザイナーの$353,723の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Mixpanel. 最終更新日： 10/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
ソフトウェアエンジニア
L3 $237K
L4 $276K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $242K
ビジネスオペレーション
$199K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
63 25
ビジネスデベロップメント
$269K
カスタマーサービス
$101K
データサイエンティスト
$221K
ヒューマンリソース
$340K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$41.8K
マーケティングオペレーション
$208K
プロダクトデザイナー
$354K
リクルーター
$180K
セールス
$179K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$254K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Mixpanelでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.

質問がありますか？コミュニティに聞いてみましょう。

レベルズエフワイアイのコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントなどを得ましょう。

今すぐ訪問！

よくある質問

Mixpanelで報告されている最高給与の職種はプロダクトデザイナー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$353,723です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Mixpanelで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$229,193です。

注目の求人

    Mixpanelの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Docker
  • WePay
  • Verkada
  • Deep Instinct
  • People.ai
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース