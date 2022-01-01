企業一覧
MindTickle
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請

MindTickle 給与

MindTickleの給与は下位のインフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）の年間総報酬$14,439から上位のコピーライターの$153,628の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています MindTickle. 最終更新日： 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $46.9K

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $79.1K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
Median $102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
コピーライター
$154K
カスタマーサクセス
$86.6K
データアナリスト
$29.8K
ヒューマンリソーシズ
$31.6K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$14.4K
プロダクトデザイナー
$25.1K
プログラムマネージャー
$65.7K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$89.4K
レベニューオペレーションズ
$16.3K
セールス
$105K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

MindTickleでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

質問がありますか？コミュニティに聞いてみましょう。

レベルズエフワイアイのコミュニティを訪問して、さまざまな企業の従業員と交流し、キャリアのヒントなどを得ましょう。

今すぐ訪問！

よくある質問

MindTickleで報告されている最高給与の職種はコピーライター at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$153,628です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
MindTickleで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$65,737です。

注目の求人

    MindTickleの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Narrative Science
  • Brillio
  • RBA
  • Payroc
  • Optym
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/mindtickle/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.