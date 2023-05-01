企業一覧
Mid Penn Bank
    • 会社概要

    Mid Penn Bancorp is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It offers various deposit and loan products, as well as online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services. The company operates sixty full-service retail banking locations in Pennsylvania and provides trust and wealth management services. It was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

    http://midpennbank.com
    ウェブサイト
    1868
    設立年
    573
    従業員数
    $100M-$250M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    その他のリソース