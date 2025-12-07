企業一覧
Meituan
  • 給与
  • ヒューマンリソーシズ

  • 全ヒューマンリソーシズ給与

Meituan ヒューマンリソーシズ 給与

Meituanのヒューマンリソーシズ報酬 in Chinaパッケージの中央値はyearあたりCN¥353Kです。 Meituanの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/7/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Meituan
L7
Beijing, BJ, China
年収総額
$49.5K
レベル
L7
基本給
$38.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
ボーナス
$11.2K
在籍年数
1 年
経験年数
3 年
キャリアレベルとは Meituan?
最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
よくある質問

Meituan in Chinaのヒューマンリソーシズで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬CN¥925,348です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Meituanのヒューマンリソーシズ職種 in Chinaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はCN¥335,672です。

その他のリソース

