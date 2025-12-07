企業一覧
Meituan
Meituan ハードウェアエンジニア 給与

Meituanのハードウェアエンジニア総報酬 in Chinaの平均はyearあたりCN¥403KからCN¥587Kの範囲です。 Meituanの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/7/2025

平均総報酬

$64.9K - $73.9K
China
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$56.5K$64.9K$73.9K$82.3K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

キャリアレベルとは Meituan?

よくある質問

Meituan in Chinaのハードウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬CN¥586,876です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Meituanのハードウェアエンジニア職種 in Chinaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はCN¥402,855です。

その他のリソース

