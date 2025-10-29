McKinsey プロダクトマネージャー 給与

McKinseyのプロダクトマネージャー報酬 in United StatesはProduct Managerのyearあたり$205KからPrincipalのyearあたり$238Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$217Kです。 McKinseyの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/29/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Product Manager
$205K
$184K
$3.7K
$16.9K
Senior Product Manager
$229K
$202K
$0
$27K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***