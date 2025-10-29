企業一覧
McKinsey
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • プロダクトデザイナー

  • 全プロダクトデザイナー給与

McKinsey プロダクトデザイナー 給与

McKinseyのプロダクトデザイナー報酬 in United Statesパッケージの中央値はyearあたり$203Kです。 McKinseyの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/29/2025

年収中央値
company icon
McKinsey
Associate Design Director
Chicago, IL
年収総額
$203K
レベル
Associate Design Director
基本給
$203K
Stock (/yr)
$0
ボーナス
$0
在籍年数
2 年
経験年数
10 年
キャリアレベルとは McKinsey?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る

投稿する

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの プロダクトデザイナー オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

UXデザイナー

よくある質問

McKinsey in United Statesのプロダクトデザイナーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$305,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
McKinseyのプロダクトデザイナー職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$192,000です。

注目の求人

    McKinseyの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • BCG
  • Chatham Financial
  • Accela
  • Axoni
  • Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース