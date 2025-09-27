Maven Securities ファイナンシャルアナリスト 給与

What is the highest ファイナンシャルアナリスト salary at Maven Securities in Netherlands?
The highest paying salary package reported for a ファイナンシャルアナリスト at Maven Securities in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €144,197. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Maven Securities ファイナンシャルアナリスト employees get paid in Netherlands?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Maven Securities for the ファイナンシャルアナリスト role in Netherlands is €99,362.