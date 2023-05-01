企業一覧
Mana Products
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Mana Productsについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    MANA is a beauty company that develops and manufactures innovative products for renowned beauty brands and makeup artists. They offer services in product development, brand acceleration, and private label manufacturing. Their team of chemists uses state-of-the-art facilities to create new products from concept to shelf. They provide expertise in research and development, package development and sourcing, brand development and marketing, supply chain management and manufacturing, distribution and logistics, regulatory assistance, and quality control. MANA is committed to their clients' success and is based in New York, with all products made in the USA.

    http://www.manaproducts.com
    ウェブサイト
    1975
    設立年
    751
    従業員数
    $100M-$250M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Mana Productsの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Airbnb
    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Lyft
    • Databricks
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース