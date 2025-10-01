Magic Leapのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale AreaはEntry Software Engineerのyearあたり$139KからLead Software Engineerのyearあたり$188Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Areaパッケージ総額は$149Kです。 Magic Leapの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/1/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Entry Software Engineer
$139K
$124K
$10K
$5K
Associate Software Engineer
$115K
$110K
$3.4K
$2K
Software Engineer
$130K
$110K
$15K
$4.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$163K
$147K
$4K
$11.4K
給与情報が見つかりません
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Magic Leapでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)