  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

  • Sofia City Province

Luxoft ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Sofia City Province）

Luxoftのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Sofia City ProvinceはL3のyearあたりBGN 105KからL4のyearあたりBGN 114Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Sofia City Provinceパッケージ総額はBGN 101Kです。 Luxoftの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/1/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
L1
Junior Software Engineer(エントリーレベル)
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
Regular Software Engineer
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L3
Senior Software Engineer
BGN 105K
BGN 105K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
BGN 114K
BGN 114K
BGN 0
BGN 0
表示 3 その他のレベル
報酬追加レベル比較

BGN 278K

最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
インターンシップ給与

キャリアレベルとは Luxoft?

含まれる職種

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

よくある質問

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un ソフトウェアエンジニア a Luxoft in Sofia City Province és una compensació total anual de BGN 117,946. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Luxoft per al rol de ソフトウェアエンジニア in Sofia City Province és BGN 100,744.

