企業一覧
Lunatech
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

Lunatech ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与

Lunatechのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Netherlandsパッケージの中央値はyearあたり€54.9Kです。 Lunatechの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/3/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Lunatech
Software Engineer
Rotterdam, ZH, Netherlands
年収総額
€54.9K
レベル
Medio
基本給
€54.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
ボーナス
€0
在籍年数
3 年
経験年数
7 年
キャリアレベルとは Lunatech?
Block logo
+€50.8K
Robinhood logo
+€78K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Don't get lowballed
最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

投稿する

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

よくある質問

Lunatech in Netherlandsのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬€72,619です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Lunatechのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Netherlandsで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は€54,312です。

注目の求人

    Lunatechの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Netflix
  • DoorDash
  • Coinbase
  • Roblox
  • Microsoft
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース