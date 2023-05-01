企業一覧
Lument
トップインサイト
    会社概要

    Lument is a financial partner that offers customized capital solutions for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing and healthcare real estate, and other commercial real estate segments. They have expertise, products, resources, and determination to guide clients to the right financial solution for their goals. Lument is a brand of ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, and offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking, and investment management solutions. They are a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender.

    lument.com
    ウェブサイト
    2012
    設立年
    751
    従業員数
    $250M-$500M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

