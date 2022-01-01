企業一覧
lululemon
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請

lululemon 給与

lululemonの給与は下位のセールスの年間総報酬$39,800から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$341,700の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています lululemon. 最終更新日： 11/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
ソフトウェアエンジニア
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

データエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
Median $108K
プロジェクトマネージャー
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
データアナリスト
Median $80.2K
データサイエンティスト
Median $82.2K
ソリューションアーキテクト
Median $144K
ビジネスアナリスト
$89.6K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$180K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$72K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
$80.3K
マーケティング
$130K
マーケティングオペレーションズ
$60.5K
プロダクトデザイナー
$101K
プログラムマネージャー
$181K
リクルーター
$66.5K
セールス
$39.8K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$342K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$151K
お探しの職種が見つかりませんか？

すべての給与情報は 給与情報ページ または あなたの給与を追加 してページのロックを解除してください。


よくある質問

lululemonで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$341,700です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
lululemonで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$97,234です。

注目の求人

    lululemonの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Nordstrom
  • Macy's
  • Rent the Runway
  • Warby Parker
  • Nike
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/lululemon/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.