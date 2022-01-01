アプリをダウンロード
lululemon
この会社で働いていますか？
企業ページを申請
概要
給与
福利厚生
求人
新着
チャット
lululemon 福利厚生
福利厚生を追加
比較
推定総価値： $5,850
保険・健康・ウェルネス
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Vision Insurance
Health Insurance
Dental Insurance
Maternity Leave
Paternity Leave
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Disability Insurance
Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
$3,000
$250 per month
Life Insurance
Sabbatical
Sick Time
住宅関連
Relocation Bonus
Phone Bill Reimbursement
$900
$75 per month
特典・割引
Employee Discount
交通費
Transport allowance
表形式でデータを見る
lululemon 特典・福利厚生
福利厚生
説明
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
Employee Discount
Offered by employer
Maternity Leave
Offered by employer
Paternity Leave
Offered by employer
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Offered by employer
Disability Insurance
Offered by employer
Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
$250 per month
Life Insurance
Offered by employer
Sabbatical
Offered by employer
Sick Time
Offered by employer
Transport allowance
Offered by employer
Relocation Bonus
Offered by employer
Phone Bill Reimbursement
$75 per month
注目の求人
lululemonの注目求人が見つかりませんでした
