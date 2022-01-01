企業一覧
lululemon
lululemon 福利厚生

推定総価値： $5,850

保険・健康・ウェルネス
  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Vision Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $3,000

    $250 per month

  • Life Insurance

  • Sabbatical

  • Sick Time

    • 住宅関連
  • Relocation Bonus

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement $900

    $75 per month

    • 特典・割引
  • Employee Discount

    • 交通費
  • Transport allowance

