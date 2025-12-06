企業一覧
Lotte
Lotte プロダクトデザイナー 給与

Lotteのプロダクトデザイナー総報酬 in Korea, Southの平均はyearあたり₩63.36Mから₩90.08Mの範囲です。 Lotteの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/6/2025

平均総報酬

$50.7K - $57.7K
Korea, South
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$44.7K$50.7K$57.7K$63.6K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

キャリアレベルとは Lotte?

よくある質問

Lotte in Korea, Southのプロダクトデザイナーで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₩90,081,353です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Lotteのプロダクトデザイナー職種 in Korea, Southで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₩63,362,307です。

その他のリソース

