企業一覧
LL Flooring
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • LL Flooringについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Lumber Liquidators is now LL Flooring. Because a name should reflect who you are. Flooring is all we do. No lumber. No liquidation. Just quality flooring, and a team of flooring experts to help you every step of the way.Our LL Flooring Experts are ready to help answer any question, whether it’s in one of our over 400 stores, by phone or online chat. We’re here to help you find a beautiful new floor. At LL Flooring, we've been helping customers make their flooring visions a reality for more than 25 years. We're looking for future teammates who have a passion for home improvement, and a great eye for style. Folks who watch home improvement TV and think, "That looks like a great project for this weekend." We're looking for people who have Pinterest boards of projects and file folders full of magazine pages for inspiration.Our team is the key to our success. Our customers trust us to help them find the perfect floor for their home, and we pride ourselves on giving them the specialized attention and expertise they deserve. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers have all they need to transform their home, from high quality, trend-right products to online resources to help them find the right solution for their space, to the accessories and tools to get the job done right. We offer our customers a unique, guided experience to home improvement that they won't find anywhere else.If you love creating the "after" photos of before-and-after room transformations, if your home truly is your castle, and if you love the challenge of finding the perfect solution for customers, we'd love for you to join us.

    llflooring.com
    ウェブサイト
    1994
    設立年
    2,250
    従業員数
    $1B-$10B
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      LL Flooringの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Databricks
    • Roblox
    • Dropbox
    • Spotify
    • Square
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース