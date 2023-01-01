企業一覧
Level Home 給与

Level Homeの給与は下位のプロジェクトマネージャーの年間総報酬$47,463から上位のプロダクトマネージャーの$220,500の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Level Home. 最終更新日： 11/27/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $180K
プロダクトマネージャー
$221K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$47.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Level Homeでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

よくある質問

Level Homeで報告されている最高給与の職種はプロダクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$220,500です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Level Homeで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$179,875です。

その他のリソース

