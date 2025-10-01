企業一覧
Lamoda
Lamoda ビジネスアナリスト 給与 （Moscow Metro Area）

Lamodaのビジネスアナリスト報酬 in Moscow Metro Areaパッケージの中央値はyearあたりRUB 3.03Mです。 Lamodaの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/1/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Lamoda
Business Analyst
Moscow, MC, Russia
年収総額
RUB 3.03M
レベル
L2
基本給
RUB 2.8M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
ボーナス
RUB 233K
在籍年数
2 年
経験年数
5 年
キャリアレベルとは Lamoda?

RUB 13.36M

最新の給与投稿
