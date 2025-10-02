企業一覧
Lam Research
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

  • Greater Bengaluru

Lam Research ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Greater Bengaluru）

Lam Researchのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater Bengaluruパッケージの中央値はyearあたり₹2.06Mです。 Lam Researchの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/2/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Lam Research
Senior Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
年収総額
₹2.06M
レベル
L2
基本給
₹1.67M
Stock (/yr)
₹393K
ボーナス
₹0
在籍年数
3 年
経験年数
3 年
キャリアレベルとは Lam Research?

₹13.94M

正当な報酬を、騙されるな

私たちは数千件の内定条件交渉を行い、定期的に30,000ドル以上（時には300,000ドル以上）の年収アップを実現しています。年収交渉サービスを利用する または 履歴書添削サービス を本物の専門家 - 日々採用業務を行う現役リクルーターにお任せください。

最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

権利確定スケジュール

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

株式種別
RSU

Lam Researchでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (33.30% 年次)



認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

よくある質問

The highest paying salary package reported for a ソフトウェアエンジニア at Lam Research in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,426,508. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lam Research for the ソフトウェアエンジニア role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹2,547,353.

注目の求人

    Lam Researchの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Applied Materials
  • KLA
  • NetApp
  • Intel
  • Western Digital
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース