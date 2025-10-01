Lam ResearchのProcess Engineer報酬 in San Francisco Bay Areaパッケージの中央値はyearあたり$204Kです。 Lam Researchの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/1/2025
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
Lam Researchでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (33.30% 年次)
33.3% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (33.30% 年次)