企業一覧
Lam Research
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ハードウェアエンジニア

  • 全ハードウェアエンジニア給与

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Lam Research ハードウェアエンジニア 給与 （San Francisco Bay Area）

Lam Researchのハードウェアエンジニア報酬 in San Francisco Bay Areaパッケージの中央値はyearあたり$190Kです。 Lam Researchの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/1/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Lam Research
Hardware Engineer
Fremont, CA
年収総額
$190K
レベル
L3
基本給
$154K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
ボーナス
$16K
在籍年数
3 年
経験年数
5 年
キャリアレベルとは Lam Research?

$160K

正当な報酬を、騙されるな

私たちは数千件の内定条件交渉を行い、定期的に30,000ドル以上（時には300,000ドル以上）の年収アップを実現しています。年収交渉サービスを利用する または 履歴書添削サービス を本物の専門家 - 日々採用業務を行う現役リクルーターにお任せください。

最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る

権利確定スケジュール

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

株式種別
RSU

Lam Researchでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (33.30% 年次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (33.30% 年次)



認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ハードウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

Radio Frequency Engineer

よくある質問

Lam Research in San Francisco Bay Areaのハードウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$298,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Lam Researchのハードウェアエンジニア職種 in San Francisco Bay Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$189,400です。

注目の求人

    Lam Researchの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Applied Materials
  • KLA
  • NetApp
  • Intel
  • Western Digital
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース