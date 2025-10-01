企業一覧
Kyndryl
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • データサイエンティスト

  • 全データサイエンティスト給与

  • Greater Bengaluru

Kyndryl データサイエンティスト 給与 （Greater Bengaluru）

Kyndrylのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in Greater BengaluruはBand 7でyearあたり₹32.1Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater Bengaluruパッケージ総額は₹33.8Kです。 Kyndrylの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/1/2025

平均 報酬別 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Band 6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 7
₹32.1K
₹32.1K
₹0
₹0
Band 8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 9
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
表示 1 その他のレベル
報酬追加レベル比較

₹160K

正当な報酬を、騙されるな

私たちは数千件の内定条件交渉を行い、定期的に30,000ドル以上（時には300,000ドル以上）の年収アップを実現しています。年収交渉サービスを利用する または 履歴書添削サービス を本物の専門家 - 日々採用業務を行う現役リクルーターにお任せください。

最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る

投稿する
キャリアレベルとは Kyndryl?

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの データサイエンティスト オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

よくある質問

El paquet salarial més alt reportat per a un データサイエンティスト a Kyndryl in Greater Bengaluru és una compensació total anual de ₹4,174,468. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Kyndryl per al rol de データサイエンティスト in Greater Bengaluru és ₹2,945,452.

注目の求人

    Kyndrylの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Goldman Sachs
  • HPE
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • MoneyGram International
  • Primerica
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース