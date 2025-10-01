Kyndrylのデータサイエンティスト報酬 in Greater BengaluruはBand 7でyearあたり₹32.1Kです。 yearの中央値報酬 in Greater Bengaluruパッケージ総額は₹33.8Kです。 Kyndrylの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/1/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
Band 6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 7
₹32.1K
₹32.1K
₹0
₹0
Band 8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 9
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
