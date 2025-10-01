企業一覧
Kwalee
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

  • Greater Bengaluru

Kwalee ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Greater Bengaluru）

Kwalee のソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in Greater Bengaluruパッケージの中央値はyearあたり₹2.01Mです。 Kwalee の総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/1/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Kwalee
Frontend Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
年収総額
₹2.01M
レベル
2
基本給
₹2.01M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
ボーナス
₹0
在籍年数
1 年
経験年数
3 年
キャリアレベルとは Kwalee ?

₹13.94M

正当な報酬を、騙されるな

私たちは数千件の内定条件交渉を行い、定期的に30,000ドル以上（時には300,000ドル以上）の年収アップを実現しています。年収交渉サービスを利用する または 履歴書添削サービス を本物の専門家 - 日々採用業務を行う現役リクルーターにお任せください。

最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

投稿する

認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

よくある質問

بالاترین بسته حقوقی گزارش شده برای ソフトウェアエンジニア در Kwalee in Greater Bengaluru برابر کل دستمزد سالانه ₹2,311,398 است. این مبلغ شامل حقوق پایه و همچنین هرگونه جبران سهام و پاداش احتمالی می‌شود.
میانه کل دستمزد سالانه گزارش شده در Kwalee برای نقش ソフトウェアエンジニア in Greater Bengaluru برابر ₹2,003,921 است.

注目の求人

    Kwalee の注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Roblox
  • Lyft
  • Coinbase
  • DoorDash
  • LinkedIn
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース