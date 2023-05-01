企業一覧
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
    • 会社概要

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is a US government contractor that operates through two segments: Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The former offers electronic products, space and satellite communications, training, cybersecurity, and defense and rocket support services, while the latter provides unmanned aerial, ground, and seaborne systems. The company serves national security-related agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, and international government agencies, among others. Kratos was founded in 1994 and is based in San Diego, California.

    http://www.kratosdefense.com
    ウェブサイト
    1994
    設立年
    3,300
    従業員数
    $500M-$1B
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

