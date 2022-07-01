企業一覧
Known
トップインサイト
    • 会社概要

    Known is built on a foundation of two decades of groundbreaking market research and data science capabilities, which now power our acclaimed strategy and creative groups. Our clients include some of the most innovative brands in the world. We are setting a new standard by delivering those clients the advanced, end-to-end solutions they need, in the most efficient, effective and transparent ways. The result? Marketing that is rooted in science, and designed to succeed, be persistently optimized and profoundly impact our clients’ businesses.

    https://known.is
    ウェブサイト
    2014
    設立年
    500
    従業員数
    $50M-$100M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

