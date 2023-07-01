企業一覧
Knights
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Knightsについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    The Knights are a global esports organization based in Pittsburgh. They focus on entertaining fans, sharing esports, and bringing people together. They have partnered with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wiz Khalifa, Evgeni Malkin, and MX LATAM. They have top players in games like Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Melee, PUBG, Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Smite. They participate in major esports events and have a strong presence in the industry. For more information, visit their website or contact them via email.

    https://knights.gg
    ウェブサイト
    2017
    設立年
    51
    従業員数
    $10M-$50M
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Knightsの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • PayPal
    • Intuit
    • Airbnb
    • Tesla
    • Snap
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース