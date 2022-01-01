企業ディレクトリ
KLDiscovery
KLDiscovery 給与

KLDiscoveryの給与範囲は、低い方の端で情報技術者（IT）のの年間総報酬で$8,964から、高い方の端でプロジェクトマネージャーので$114,425までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 KLDiscovery. 最終更新日： 8/23/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $70K

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ビジネスアナリスト
$59.7K
情報技術者（IT）
$9K

マネジメントコンサルタント
$101K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$114K
よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at KLDiscovery is プロジェクトマネージャー at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $114,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KLDiscovery is $70,000.

