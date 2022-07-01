企業ディレクトリ
Kitware
Kitware 給与

Kitwareの給与範囲は、低い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアのの年間総報酬で$127,000から、高い方の端でデータサイエンスマネージャーので$293,525までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Kitware. 最終更新日： 8/23/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $127K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$294K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$205K

すべての給与を検索するには、当社の 報酬ページ または 給与を追加 ページを解除するために。


よくある質問

The highest paying role reported at Kitware is データサイエンスマネージャー at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $293,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kitware is $204,820.

