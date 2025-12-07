企業一覧
Kepler
Kepler ハードウェアエンジニア 給与

Keplerのハードウェアエンジニア総報酬 in Canadaの平均はyearあたりCA$119KからCA$163Kの範囲です。 Keplerの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 12/7/2025

平均総報酬

$92.9K - $112K
Canada
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲
$86.8K$92.9K$112K$118K
一般的な範囲
想定される範囲

キャリアレベルとは Kepler?

よくある質問

Kepler in Canadaのハードウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬CA$162,964です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Keplerのハードウェアエンジニア職種 in Canadaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値はCA$119,413です。

その他のリソース

