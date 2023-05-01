企業一覧
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Kelsey-Seybold Clinicについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is a premier multispecialty group practice in Houston with over 600 physicians and allied health professionals practicing at 31 locations. They offer quality medical care in 65 specialties, including state-of-the-art technology at their nationally accredited Cancer Center and Sleep Center. They also offer value-based commercial health plans and have achieved recognition from the NCQA as the nation's first accredited Accountable Care Organization and a Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home. Kelsey-Seybold is home to nationally accredited Breast Diagnostic and Endoscopy Centers.

    kelsey-seybold.com
    ウェブサイト
    1949
    設立年
    3,001
    従業員数
    $500M-$1B
    推定売上高
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Kelsey-Seybold Clinicの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Square
    • Facebook
    • SoFi
    • Databricks
    • Intuit
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース