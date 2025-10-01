Justworksのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in New York City Areaパッケージの中央値はyearあたり$193Kです。 Justworksの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/1/2025
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
5%
年 1
15%
年 2
40%
年 3
40%
年 4
Justworksでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
5% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (5.00% 年次)
15% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (1.25% 月次)
40% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (3.33% 月次)
40% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (3.33% 月次)
10%
年 1
30%
年 2
30%
年 3
30%
年 4
Justworksでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
10% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (10.00% 年次)
30% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.50% 月次)
30% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.50% 月次)
30% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.50% 月次)
