企業一覧
Justworks
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 給与
  • ソフトウェアエンジニア

  • 全ソフトウェアエンジニア給与

  • New York City Area

Justworks ソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （New York City Area）

Justworksのソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in New York City Areaパッケージの中央値はyearあたり$193Kです。 Justworksの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 10/1/2025

年収中央値
company icon
Justworks
Software Engineer
New York, NY
年収総額
$193K
レベル
L5
基本給
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$3K
ボーナス
$0
在籍年数
7 年
経験年数
7 年
キャリアレベルとは Justworks?

$160K

正当な報酬を、騙されるな

私たちは数千件の内定条件交渉を行い、定期的に30,000ドル以上（時には300,000ドル以上）の年収アップを実現しています。年収交渉サービスを利用する または 履歴書添削サービス を本物の専門家 - 日々採用業務を行う現役リクルーターにお任せください。

最新の給与投稿
追加報酬追加報酬を追加

会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
データエクスポート求人を見る
インターンシップ給与

権利確定スケジュール

5%

1

15%

2

40%

3

40%

4

株式種別
Options

Justworksでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 5% 権利確定時期： 1st- (5.00% 年次)

  • 15% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (1.25% 月次)

  • 40% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (3.33% 月次)

  • 40% 権利確定時期： 4th- (3.33% 月次)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.

10%

1

30%

2

30%

3

30%

4

株式種別
Options

Justworksでは、Optionsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 10% 権利確定時期： 1st- (10.00% 年次)

  • 30% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.50% 月次)

  • 30% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.50% 月次)

  • 30% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.50% 月次)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.



認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

認証済みの ソフトウェアエンジニア オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

含まれる職種

新しい職種を投稿

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

よくある質問

Justworks in New York City Areaのソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$222,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Justworksのソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in New York City Areaで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$185,000です。

注目の求人

    Justworksの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

関連企業

  • Proofpoint
  • Clearbit
  • Zenefits
  • Sendoso
  • InfluxData
  • すべての企業を見る ➜

その他のリソース