Jumbo Interactive
Jumbo Interactive 給与

Jumbo Interactiveの給与は下位のソフトウェアエンジニアの年間総報酬$70,794から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$96,938の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Jumbo Interactive. 最終更新日： 9/7/2025

$160K

ビジネスアナリスト
$78.3K
プロダクトマネージャー
$90.9K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$70.8K

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$96.9K
よくある質問

Jumbo Interactiveで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$96,938です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Jumbo Interactiveで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$84,621です。

