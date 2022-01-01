企業一覧
Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation 給与

Joby Aviationの給与は下位のリクルーターの年間総報酬$109,450から上位のプログラムマネージャーの$308,450の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Joby Aviation. 最終更新日： 11/26/2025

ソフトウェアエンジニア
Median $175K

品質保証（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

メカニカルエンジニア
Median $175K
ハードウェアエンジニア
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
エアロスペースエンジニア
$298K
データサイエンティスト
$220K
エレクトリカルエンジニア
$127K
マーケティング
$255K
フィジシャン
$131K
プロダクトデザイナー
$199K
プログラムマネージャー
$308K
リクルーター
$109K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$109K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
$152K
よくある質問

Joby Aviationで報告されている最高給与の職種はプログラムマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$308,450です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Joby Aviationで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$175,000です。

その他のリソース

