Jane Technologies ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー 給与

What is the highest ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー salary at Jane Technologies in Canada?
The highest paying salary package reported for a ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at Jane Technologies in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$280,833. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Jane Technologies ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー employees get paid in Canada?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jane Technologies for the ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー role in Canada is CA$197,804.