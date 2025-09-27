Jaguar Land Rover Information Technologist (IT) 給与

What is the highest jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) salary at Jaguar Land Rover?
The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) at Jaguar Land Rover sits at a yearly total compensation of £71,014. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Jaguar Land Rover jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) employees get paid?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jaguar Land Rover for the jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) role is £50,724.