Jaguar Land Rover エレクトリカルエンジニア 給与

What is the highest エレクトリカルエンジニア salary at Jaguar Land Rover in United Kingdom?
The highest paying salary package reported for a エレクトリカルエンジニア at Jaguar Land Rover in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £57,721. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Jaguar Land Rover エレクトリカルエンジニア employees get paid in United Kingdom?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jaguar Land Rover for the エレクトリカルエンジニア role in United Kingdom is £40,454.