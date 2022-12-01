企業ディレクトリ
Investec 給与

Investecの給与範囲は、低い方の端で投資銀行家のの年間総報酬で$21,164から、高い方の端でソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーので$158,746までです。 Levels.fyiは、{{company}}の現職および元従業員から匿名で検証済みの給与を収集しています。 Investec. 最終更新日： 8/13/2025

$160K

データアナリスト
$72.4K
データサイエンティスト
$92.4K
投資銀行家
$21.2K

マーケティング
$125K
プロダクトデザイナー
$65.2K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$42.2K
ソフトウェアエンジニア
$81K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
$159K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$53.8K
よくある質問

Investecで報告された最高給の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$158,746です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
Investecで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$72,417です。

