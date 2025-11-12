企業一覧
Intuit
Intuit バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア 給与 （Israel）

Intuitのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in IsraelはSoftware Engineer 2のyearあたり₪478KからSenior Software Engineerのyearあたり₪435Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Israelパッケージ総額は₪476Kです。 Intuitの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/12/2025

平均 レベル
報酬追加レベル比較
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Software Engineer 1
(エントリーレベル)
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Software Engineer 2
₪478K
₪376K
₪63.3K
₪38.8K
Senior Software Engineer
₪435K
₪280K
₪100K
₪54.2K
Staff Software Engineer
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
表示 4 その他のレベル
最新の給与投稿
会社

勤務地 | 日付

レベル名

タグ

経験年数

合計 / 在籍期間

総報酬額

基本給 | ストック(年) | ボーナス
給与情報が見つかりません
権利確定スケジュール

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Intuitでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)



よくある質問

Intuit in Israelのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニアで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬₪710,957です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Intuitのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア職種 in Israelで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は₪411,471です。

