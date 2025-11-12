Intuitのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in IsraelはSoftware Engineer 2のyearあたり₪478KからSenior Software Engineerのyearあたり₪435Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Israelパッケージ総額は₪476Kです。 Intuitの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/12/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Software Engineer 1
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Software Engineer 2
₪478K
₪376K
₪63.3K
₪38.8K
Senior Software Engineer
₪435K
₪280K
₪100K
₪54.2K
Staff Software Engineer
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
|給与情報が見つかりません
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Intuitでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)