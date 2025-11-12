Intuitのバックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア報酬 in IndiaはSoftware Engineer 1のyearあたり₹3.12MからStaff Software Engineerのyearあたり₹11.53Mの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in Indiaパッケージ総額は₹5.73Mです。 Intuitの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 11/12/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式 ()
ボーナス
Software Engineer 1
₹3.12M
₹1.99M
₹962K
₹167K
Software Engineer 2
₹4.47M
₹3.1M
₹1.14M
₹225K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.61M
₹4.37M
₹1.96M
₹287K
Staff Software Engineer
₹11.53M
₹6.2M
₹4.37M
₹958K
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Intuitでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)